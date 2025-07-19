Next Article
Moradabad Muslim women convert to Hinduism, marry Hindu men
Two Muslim women from Moradabad—now going by Shalini and Neelam—recently converted to Hinduism and married Hindu men at an Arya Samaj Temple.
Videos of their weddings earlier this week have gone viral, sparking a big conversation online.
'Path to peace and freedom'
After the ceremonies, both women said they faced threats from their families and reached out to the Chief Minister for protection.
They emphasized that their conversions were entirely voluntary—Shalini even called it her "path to peace and freedom."
This story stands out because it's part of a growing trend in Uttar Pradesh, where more interfaith couples are choosing similar paths amid ongoing debates about marriage and religion.