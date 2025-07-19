Next Article
Navi Mumbai airport to open on September 30, 2025
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is finally opening around September 30, 2025.
It'll start with 60 flights a day—half arrivals, half departures—and plans to ramp up to 300 daily flights within six months, covering both domestic and international routes.
NMIA going digital from day 1
NMIA is going digital from day one, offering real-time flight and baggage updates through the Adani One app.
Getting there should be easy too, thanks to new roads, railways, metro links, air taxis, and even water transport.
Plus, the airport is pushing for a single charge system with Mumbai's main airport (CSMIA) so travel feels smoother for everyone.
