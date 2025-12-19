'Wonka' director Paul King roped in for Sony's 'Labubu' film

Sony Pictures has announced a collaboration with Paul King, the director behind the beloved Paddington films and Timothee Chalamet 's musical Wonka, to adapt the popular toy brand Labubu into a feature film. The project is in its early stages after Sony acquired screen rights in November. Department M and Wenxin She are also on board as production partners for this venture.

Toy brand Labubu toys: A global sensation Labubu toys, designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, gained immense popularity after Pop Mart introduced them in blind boxes in 2019. Their success in Southeast Asia was fueled by social media unboxings and celebrity endorsements. The Labubu film will be a part of the recent trend of films inspired by toys, following the success of Barbie which grossed over $1 billion globally in 2023.

Director's portfolio King's previous successes and future projects King started his career as an associate director on the British TV comedy Garth Marenghi's Darkplace and directed all three seasons of The Mighty Boosh. His 2014 film Paddington and its sequel Paddington 2, which he co-wrote, grossed nearly $500 million globally. Wonka, the origin story of Willy Wonka that King wrote and directed, was a box office hit with earnings of $635 million worldwide.