'Wonka' director Paul King roped in for Sony's 'Labubu' film
What's the story
Sony Pictures has announced a collaboration with Paul King, the director behind the beloved Paddington films and Timothee Chalamet's musical Wonka, to adapt the popular toy brand Labubu into a feature film. The project is in its early stages after Sony acquired screen rights in November. Department M and Wenxin She are also on board as production partners for this venture.
Toy brand
Labubu toys: A global sensation
Labubu toys, designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, gained immense popularity after Pop Mart introduced them in blind boxes in 2019. Their success in Southeast Asia was fueled by social media unboxings and celebrity endorsements. The Labubu film will be a part of the recent trend of films inspired by toys, following the success of Barbie which grossed over $1 billion globally in 2023.
Director's portfolio
King's previous successes and future projects
King started his career as an associate director on the British TV comedy Garth Marenghi's Darkplace and directed all three seasons of The Mighty Boosh. His 2014 film Paddington and its sequel Paddington 2, which he co-wrote, grossed nearly $500 million globally. Wonka, the origin story of Willy Wonka that King wrote and directed, was a box office hit with earnings of $635 million worldwide.
Film format
Uncertainty looms over 'Labubu' film format
It remains unclear whether the Labubu film will be a live-action or animated feature. The toys, which were inspired by Nordic fairytales after Lung moved to the Netherlands from Hong Kong as a child, have seen their popularity skyrocket in recent years. New editions of the dolls sell out at Pop Mart within minutes and limited edition versions have fetched six-figure sums at auction.