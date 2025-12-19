Prince Harry injures hand during snow polo championship
What's the story
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, recently sustained a hand injury while playing at the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado. Despite this setback, he continued to play on Thursday. A source told Page Six that his injury occurred when the son of famous polo player Nacho Figueras accidentally "clipped" his hand while swinging a mallet.
Game details
Harry continued playing despite injury
The source revealed that the game was paused for a moment after the incident, but Prince Harry shook off the injury and continued to play. His team, however, lost the match. The Duke of Sussex had also played on Wednesday without prior notice of his participation. "No one knew he was coming," said an anonymous source about his surprise entry into the tournament.
Personal connections
Harry's friendship with Figueras and the absence of Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is reportedly close friends with Figueras, who also participated in the game along with his sons Artemo and Hilario. The two were even seen skiing together before the match. Notably, Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle did not accompany him on this trip. After the first game, Figueras and his partner Delfina attended the annual Snow Polo Disco at the Caviar Kaspia pop-up at Snow Lodge.