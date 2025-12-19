'Avatar 3' brings IMAX XT Laser 3D to Chennai, Bengaluru

The upgraded theaters are now equipped with IMAX XT Laser 3D projection, a significant upgrade from the previous IMAX Dual Xenon 3D projection. This new technology offers brighter, sharper images with better colors, contrast, and resolution. A source from the exhibition sector told Bollywood Hungama that the upgrade was a long-standing demand from IMAX fans. "Xenon was a standard at one point but now XT Laser is preferred as it offers significantly brighter sharper images."

Box office impact

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' got boosted IMAX bookings

Despite uncertainty over the theaters' readiness for the film's release, both PVR Palazzo and PVR Nexus started booking tickets for Avatar: Fire and Ash on Thursday evening. The shows were quickly sold out. The source added, "There were hopes that Chennai and Bengaluru IMAX screens would get Commercial Laser upgrade. Nevertheless XT Laser is also preferable." With the upgrade, PVR IMAX Nexus Koramangala and Palazzo now feature XT Laser projection, taking India's IMAX XT Laser screens to 15.