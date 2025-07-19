Next Article
Chennai's weather this weekend: Heavy rain, high humidity expected
Chennai's monsoon is turning up this weekend, with AQI.in forecasting heavy rain, high humidity, and gusty winds starting Friday evening.
Temperatures will stay between 24.5°C and 30.4°C.
Expect reduced visibility and possible waterlogging, which could slow down travel around the city.
Saturday could get especially soggy
Saturday could get especially soggy with humidity near 90%, while Sunday brings lighter showers before things clear up by Tuesday.
With recent rains already causing flooding in low-lying areas, it's a good idea to plan ahead if you're heading out—or just enjoy some cozy indoor time until Chennai gets back to its usual monsoon groove.