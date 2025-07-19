Next Article
Kerala on red alert for rain; 9 other states on orange
Heads up: The IMD has put Kerala on red alert for July 19, warning of extremely heavy rain in districts like Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod.
Nine other states—including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu—are on orange alert for possible severe weather.
IM retirees Cir quotation Georgian 202 favoris remCH
This much rain can mean trouble—think flooding, landslides, roadblocks and even power cuts. Hilly and coastal areas in Kerala are especially at risk.
The IMD says the downpour could last until July 24 across southern and northern India.
If you're in these regions, it's smart to stay updated and take precautions.