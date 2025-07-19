Next Article
Mumbai man duped by kidney sale scam, pays ₹2.95L
A 45-year-old office boy from Dahisar, Mumbai, fell victim to a kidney sale scam after spotting an online ad claiming a Delhi hospital was buying kidneys.
Tempted by the promise of ₹1 crore, he ended up paying ₹2.95 lakh for supposed pre-surgery tests.
The scammers kept stalling and demanding more money, and when he stopped paying, loan sharks began threatening him.
Selling organs is illegal in India
Once he realized it was all a con, the victim filed an FIR at Dahisar police station.
Investigators are now tracking the money trail and phone numbers linked to the fraudsters.
Police also reminded everyone that selling organs is illegal in India—and warned that financial desperation can make people easy targets for these kinds of scams.