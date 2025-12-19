Flipkart acquires AI firm Minivet to enhance e-commerce capabilities

Leading e-commerce platform Flipkart has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Minivet AI, an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions provider. The strategic move is aimed at strengthening Flipkart's core Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities. However, the company did not disclose any financial details regarding the transaction, including how much it paid for the deal or what stake it acquired.

Acquisition details Strategic acquisition to enhance e-commerce experience The acquisition of Minivet AI is part of Flipkart's strategy to build long-term GenAI strengths. This comes as the e-commerce industry rapidly shifts toward visual, conversational, and AI-led discovery. Flipkart said the move will speed up the transition toward a more intuitive and immersive shopping experience across its platforms. The company also noted that Minivet AI's platform leverages advanced model orchestration and deep performance optimization for high-quality outputs at lower costs than traditional production methods.

Video transformation Minivet AI's role in Flipkart's e-commerce evolution Founded in 2024, Minivet AI specializes in generative video solutions for e-commerce. The company's technology can turn static product catalogs into engaging video content at scale. This capability is expected to play a major role in Flipkart's transition toward a more interactive and immersive shopping experience. Beyond video generation, Minivet AI also provides other essential AI tools for e-commerce platforms, making it a full-stack AI partner for online retail platforms.

Strategic alignment Flipkart's acquisition aligns with broader tech investment strategy The acquisition of Minivet AI fits into Flipkart's larger strategy to invest in cutting-edge technologies that improve customer experience and drive innovation across its marketplace. Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President-Corporate at Flipkart, said the deal will enhance the company's core GenAI capabilities by integrating niche talent and advanced proprietary technology. He added these are critical for addressing the growing industry trend of visual-first and video-first commerce, ultimately driving higher customer engagement and conversions.

Founder remarks Minivet AI's founder comments on acquisition Aditya Rachakonda, the founder of Bengaluru-based Minivet AI, said the partnership with Flipkart is a pivotal moment for his company. He added it will allow them to accelerate the deployment of their proprietary GenAI solutions on India's leading e-commerce platform at scale. The acquisition comes just two months after Flipkart acquired a majority stake in digital content platform Pinkvilla as part of its broader strategy to engage with younger shoppers.