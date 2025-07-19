Odisha student suicide: Professor backed by 71 classmates arrested

Case details

The Odisha Crime Against Women unit is now investigating—checking phone records and CCTV footage.

Both Sahu and college principal Dilip Ghose have been arrested on charges like abetment of suicide and sexual harassment.

The University Grants Commission and state authorities are also running separate probes.

In response to public outrage, the state has ordered workshops in colleges to help students understand sexual harassment issues and know how to report them.

