Odisha student suicide: Professor backed by 71 classmates arrested
A 20-year-old B.Ed student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, Odisha, died on July 12 after setting herself on fire earlier.
She was protesting alleged sexual harassment and ongoing mental pressure from her Head of Department, Samir Kumar Sahu.
Despite filing complaints with the college's Internal Complaints Committee and police, she said no action was taken.
To make things worse, 71 classmates backed the professor and even called for her expulsion, leaving her isolated.
Case details
The Odisha Crime Against Women unit is now investigating—checking phone records and CCTV footage.
Both Sahu and college principal Dilip Ghose have been arrested on charges like abetment of suicide and sexual harassment.
The University Grants Commission and state authorities are also running separate probes.
In response to public outrage, the state has ordered workshops in colleges to help students understand sexual harassment issues and know how to report them.
