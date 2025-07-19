Shimla mayor demands probe after city's cleanliness ranking drops India Jul 19, 2025

Shimla's mayor, Surinder Chauhan, is asking for an investigation after the city's cleanliness ranking took a big hit this year.

Shimla, which used to top Himachal Pradesh's charts since 2015, slipped to third place in the state and dropped from 188th to 347th nationally.

Chauhan says something doesn't add up and wants the process looked into.