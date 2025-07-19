Shimla mayor demands probe after city's cleanliness ranking drops
Shimla's mayor, Surinder Chauhan, is asking for an investigation after the city's cleanliness ranking took a big hit this year.
Shimla, which used to top Himachal Pradesh's charts since 2015, slipped to third place in the state and dropped from 188th to 347th nationally.
Chauhan says something doesn't add up and wants the process looked into.
Mayor's concerns and actions
Chauhan flagged that even though Shimla got a 100% cleanliness certificate, it still ranked low nationwide.
He also pointed out odd survey requirements—like cleaning lakes—even though Shimla doesn't have any.
Plus, he highlighted a mismatch in reported waste segregation numbers despite ongoing efforts across the city.
He's now reached out to national authorities for a fair review of how Shimla's work is being judged.