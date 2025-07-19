Next Article
Rohit Pawar, Baramati Agro accused in bank fraud case
NCP leader Rohit Pawar and his company Baramati Agro have been officially accused in a major bank fraud case tied to the auction of a sugar mill in Maharashtra.
A special court has asked Pawar and another accused, Rajendra Ingawale, to show up on August 21.
The case started after a 2019 complaint flagged possible shady dealings during the auction.
How the alleged fraud was carried out
According to the Enforcement Directorate, Baramati Agro used another company as a front and submitted fake bids to win the sugar mill at a lower price—pushing out higher offers from other bidders.
The court said there was clear collusion and called it part of a bigger scheme to cheat MSC Bank and others involved in the process.