Himachal apple season in trouble, roads blocked by landslides
Himachal's famous apple season is in trouble this year, with blocked roads from landslides and cloudbursts making it tough to get apples out of the orchards.
Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur called out the state government for not fixing things fast enough and warned that if routes stay closed, farmers could lose big.
Thakur offers to pay locals helping with road clearance
Thakur urged locals with JCB machines to help clear roads, even offering to cover their fuel costs—a real community effort.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says the government is prioritizing road clearance and support for disaster-hit families so that both people and the crucial apple industry can bounce back soon.