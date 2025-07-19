Next Article
Indian Navy gets 1st-ever diving support vessel, INS Nistar
The Indian Navy just welcomed INS Nistar, its first-ever made-in-India diving support vessel, at Visakhapatnam.
Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, this new ship is all about helping with deep-sea rescues and submarine missions—so basically, it's a big deal for keeping our waters safer.
Over 80% of the vessel is indigenously built
INS Nistar comes packed with high-tech diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and acts as the main ship for a deep submergence rescue vehicle (DSRV).
With over 80% of it built in India, it's a proud moment for local industry—and now the Navy can respond quickly to emergencies both at home and abroad, putting India among an elite group of countries with this kind of capability.