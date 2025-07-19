Indian Navy gets 1st-ever diving support vessel, INS Nistar

Over 80% of the vessel is indigenously built

INS Nistar comes packed with high-tech diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and acts as the main ship for a deep submergence rescue vehicle (DSRV).

With over 80% of it built in India, it's a proud moment for local industry—and now the Navy can respond quickly to emergencies both at home and abroad, putting India among an elite group of countries with this kind of capability.