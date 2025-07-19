Delhi's Yamuna more polluted than ever, warns report
Delhi's Yamuna River is now more polluted than ever, with key water quality markers way above safety limits.
A recent report from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) warns that this spike in pollution isn't just bad for the river—it's a real threat to people's health and the city's environment.
Alarming levels of untreated sewage in river
BOD levels—a sign of organic waste—have jumped to concerning levels at Najafgarh drain, over 40 times what's considered safe.
Fecal coliform bacteria, which signal sewage contamination, have soared to alarming levels as the river leaves Delhi (the safe limit is just 500).
The DPCC also found that nearly half of Delhi's sewage treatment plants failed basic standards in a recent evaluation.
Despite promises of progress, these numbers show that untreated sewage and weak enforcement are still major problems.
Pollution affects drinking water, local wildlife
This isn't just about a dirty river—when pollution gets this bad, it affects drinking water, local wildlife, and even how safe it is to hang out by the riverside.
It's a reminder that fixing city infrastructure and holding polluters accountable matters for everyone living in Delhi right now.