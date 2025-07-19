Delhi's Yamuna more polluted than ever, warns report

Alarming levels of untreated sewage in river

BOD levels—a sign of organic waste—have jumped to concerning levels at Najafgarh drain, over 40 times what's considered safe.

Fecal coliform bacteria, which signal sewage contamination, have soared to alarming levels as the river leaves Delhi (the safe limit is just 500).

The DPCC also found that nearly half of Delhi's sewage treatment plants failed basic standards in a recent evaluation.

Despite promises of progress, these numbers show that untreated sewage and weak enforcement are still major problems.