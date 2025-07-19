Woman dies after falling from terrace in Gurugram
Boringi Parvati, 22, lost her life after falling from the fourth-floor terrace of her Gurugram apartment on July 15.
She had playfully asked her husband if he would catch her while standing on the ledge, but slipped and fell despite his efforts to save her.
Parvati was rushed to the hospital but passed away soon after due to internal injuries.
Authorities are still carrying out a formal inquiry
Police have ruled out foul play, noting that the husband's injuries matched his attempt to pull her back.
After an autopsy, Parvati's body was returned to her family, who have not raised any suspicion about what happened.
Authorities are still carrying out a formal inquiry as required for unexpected deaths.
The couple had recently moved from Odisha and just celebrated their second anniversary together.