Woman dies after falling from terrace in Gurugram India Jul 19, 2025

Boringi Parvati, 22, lost her life after falling from the fourth-floor terrace of her Gurugram apartment on July 15.

She had playfully asked her husband if he would catch her while standing on the ledge, but slipped and fell despite his efforts to save her.

Parvati was rushed to the hospital but passed away soon after due to internal injuries.