Odisha student suicide: Principal, professor arrested; inquiry panel set up

Victim had complained against professor

The student passed away from her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14.

Following public outrage, police arrested both Sahu and principal Dillip Kumar Ghose; it came out that the Internal Complaints Committee had earlier recommended Sahu's transfer but the advice was reportedly brushed aside.

A friend revealed Sahu had threatened to fail the victim if she didn't comply, adding to calls for stricter action against harassment in colleges.

The state government has now set up a three-member inquiry panel to look into what happened.