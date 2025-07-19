Odisha student suicide: Principal, professor arrested; inquiry panel set up
A 20-year-old B.Ed student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, Odisha, died by self-immolation outside her principal's office on July 12.
She took this drastic step after her complaint against the Head of Department, Samir Kumar Sahu—who she accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate demands—was allegedly ignored by college authorities.
Victim had complained against professor
The student passed away from her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14.
Following public outrage, police arrested both Sahu and principal Dillip Kumar Ghose; it came out that the Internal Complaints Committee had earlier recommended Sahu's transfer but the advice was reportedly brushed aside.
A friend revealed Sahu had threatened to fail the victim if she didn't comply, adding to calls for stricter action against harassment in colleges.
The state government has now set up a three-member inquiry panel to look into what happened.