English batters with 13,000-plus runs in T20 cricket

Jos Buttler recently completed 13,000 runs in the T20 format. The veteran England wicketkeeper-batter achieved this milestone during Lancashire's Vitality Blast match against Yorkshire. Buttler scored a blistering 77 off just 46 balls. Notably, Buttler became the 7th player and 2nd Englishman to score 13,000-plus T20 runs. In his next outing, he fell for 9 in a defeat to Nottinghamshire. Here's more.

#1 Alex Hales - 13,814 runs Alex Hales owns a tally of 13,814 runs in T20s from 503 matches (499 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages 29.90 and his strike rate is 145.50. In addition to 7 tons, he has belted 87 fifties. The player has smashed 1,510 fours and 566 sixes. For England, he managed 2,074 runs from 75 T20Is at 30.95. He hit one ton and 12 fifties.

#2 Jos Buttler - 13,055 runs Buttler owns 13,055 runs in 432 innings across 458 matches at an average of 35.66. He has scored eight centuries and 93 fifties, with a top score of 124. In T20 internationals, Buttler is England's leading run-scorer with 3,700 runs in 137 matches at 35.92 and a strike rate of over 147. He has scored one century and 27 fifties for England.