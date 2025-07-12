Listing batters with three successive Test centuries at Lord's

Joe Root has added another feather to his cap by scoring his 37th Test century. The former England captain achieved the feat with a 104-run knock in the first innings of the third Test against India at Lord's. Meanwhile, this was Root's third Test hundred on the bounce at the Mecca of Cricket. On this note, let's look at batters with three successive Test centuries at Lord's.

#1 Jack Hobbs - 3 in 1912-26 Former England opener Jack Hobbs was the first batter to accomplish this landmark. His streak at Lord's started with a 107-run knock against Australia in his only outing in the 1912 drawn affair. In 1924, Hobbs played a majestic 211-run knock here against South Africa as England won by an innings and 18 runs. The Englishman backed that double-hundred (119) with another Lord's century against Australia, in 1926. That game was also drawn.

#2 Michael Vaughan - 3 in 2004-05 Former England skipper Michael Vaughan registered his name in the Lord's honors board twice in the 2004 game against West Indies. He made 103 runs while batting at number four in the first innings and backed that knock with an unbeaten 101-run effort as England eventually recorded a 210-run triumph. Vaughan extended this streak with a 120-run knock against Bangladesh in the 2005 Lord's Test. His efforts powered England to an innings win.