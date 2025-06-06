WTC final: How has Steve Smith fared at Lord's (Tests)?
What's the story
Ahead of the highly-anticipated 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, Australia have confirmed an important batting position.
Captain Pat Cummins has announced that legendary batsman Steve Smith will be batting in the middle order in the iconic showdown against South Africa at Lord's.
In a recent interview with The Grade Cricketer on Prime Video Australia, Cummins said, "I can confirm that Smudge will be batting at four."
Here we decode Smith's Test record at Lord's.
Stats
Over 500 runs at the venue
As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith has racked up 525 runs at an average of 58.33 across five Tests at Lord's. His tally includes two half-centuries and as many tons.
Warren Bardsley (575) and Don Bradman (551) are the only Australians with more Test runs here.
Notably, his last Test appearance at this venue was in the 2023 Ashes series against hosts England, where he scored an impressive 110 and 34.
Record achievement
Third-highest individual score by a visiting batter
Back in 2015, Smith scored a double-century (215) at Lord's, which is the third-highest individual score by a visiting batter here.
Only SA's Graeme Smith (259) and Bradman (254) have higher scores.
Overall, nine visiting batters have Test double-centuries at the Mecca of Cricket.
However, in ODIs at this venue, Smith has only managed 141 runs at an average of 23.50 in six matches.
Batting stats
Smith's stellar record at number 4
Meanwhile, Smith has a stellar record at number four in Tests, scoring 6,531 runs from 120 innings at an average of 61.61.
The tally includes 23 centuries and 26 fifties.
He also batted at this position in the last WTC final against India, where his first-innings ton set up a massive victory for Australia.
Meanwhile, SA legend Jaques Kallis (61.86) is the only one with a better average than Smith among batters with 4,000-plus Test runs at number four.
Career
Here are his overall Test numbers
Earlier this year, Smith became the fourth Australian batter to complete 10,000 runs in Tests.
He joined the likes of Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), and Steve Waugh (10,927).
Having played 116 Tests, Smith has so far hammered 1,0271 runs at a sensational average of 56.74.
In addition to 36 tons, he has 41 fifties.
He has accumulated 854 runs across 12 Tests against SA at 44.94 (100s: 2, 50s: 4).