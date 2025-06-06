What's the story

Ahead of the highly-anticipated 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, Australia have confirmed an important batting position.

Captain Pat Cummins has announced that legendary batsman Steve Smith will be batting in the middle order in the iconic showdown against South Africa at Lord's.

In a recent interview with The Grade Cricketer on Prime Video Australia, Cummins said, "I can confirm that Smudge will be batting at four."

Here we decode Smith's Test record at Lord's.