What's the story

Arsenal's central defender, Gabriel Magalhaes, has extended his stay at the club by signing a new four-year contract.

The Brazilian's previous deal was set to run until 2027 but now will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until 2029.

Despite missing the last two months of the season due to a hamstring injury, he is expected to be fit for the 2025/26 season.

We present the details and his stats.