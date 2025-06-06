Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes signs new 4-year contract: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Arsenal's central defender, Gabriel Magalhaes, has extended his stay at the club by signing a new four-year contract.
The Brazilian's previous deal was set to run until 2027 but now will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until 2029.
Despite missing the last two months of the season due to a hamstring injury, he is expected to be fit for the 2025/26 season.
We present the details and his stats.
Player profile
Over 200 appearances for the Gunners
Gabriel, who joined Arsenal from Lille in 2020 for £27 million, has been a key player under manager Mikel Arteta.
He has made 210 appearances across all competitions, netting 20 goals. 17 of his goals have come in the Premier League from 160 appearances.
The 27-year-old has formed a strong defensive partnership with William Saliba since 2022 and is known for his threat from set pieces.
Player statement
'I'm so proud to sign a new contract'
On signing the new deal, Gabriel said, "I arrived here as a young player and after almost five years I'm so happy and I've learned a lot. I'm so proud of myself, it's an amazing journey, and I'm so happy to continue it. I hope I win some trophies with this club, because I love this club and my family loves the club, too."
"Arsenal is an amazing club and I'm so proud to sign a new contract. I love this club, I love the supporters, my teammates, I love this stadium. I'm so proud and thank you for all the support. We continue together for the future."