Ruben Amorim praises Manchester United's performance after victory over Arsenal
What's the story
Manchester United's manager Ruben Amorim has expressed his satisfaction with the team's FA Cup performance after they defeated Arsenal.
Speaking to BBC after the 3rd-round match, Amorim said that while Arsenal didn't deserve to lose, his team deserved to win at the Emirates.
He stressed on the importance of competition and lauded his players for their fighting spirit throughout the match.
Tactical approach
Amorim highlights team's control and defensive strength
Amorim emphasized that despite not having ball possession for most of the match, Manchester United managed to control without it.
He praised his team's defensive strategy and their prowess in set pieces.
"We didn't have the ball too much but we had control without the ball," he told BBC.
This tactical approach contributed massively to their win over Arsenal.
Fan support
Amorim acknowledges fans' support and players' sacrifice
Amorim also seized the opportunity to thank Manchester United's fans for their incredible support during the match. He admitted being surprised by the number of supporters in attendance.
Further, he acknowledged the sacrifices made by his players against a formidable Arsenal team that controlled ball possession throughout most of the game.
Forward focus
Amorim shifts focus to next game after victory
Despite the victory, Amorim is already looking ahead to the next game. He expressed concern about his players' fatigue and emphasized the need for rest.
"Now we have to rest the players, I'm already thinking about the next game they're really tired," he said.
This statement underscores his commitment to ensuring his team's readiness for future matches.
Match
10-man Manchester United knock Arsenal out on penalties
In a nail-biting encounter, Arsenal were beaten by holders Manchester United in the 3rd round of the FA Cup tie at the Emirates on Sunday.
After a goalless first half, United took the lead via Bruno Fernandes.
Thereafter, Diogo Dalot was sent off for a second yellow card offence. Arsenal scored almost instantly via Gabriel.
The Gunners missed a host of chances and also saw a penalty get saved. United forced extra time and then penalties to win the match.
4th round
FA Cup 4th-round draw: Manchester United to face Leicester City
The fourth round of the FA Cup has lined up some exciting matches, with defending champions Manchester United hosting Leicester City.
In another high-profile clash, Aston Villa will be up against Tottenham. Championship side Plymouth, who managed to knock Brentford out of the competition, have been rewarded with a home tie against current Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Eight-time winners Chelsea are set to face Brighton at the Amex Stadium, while Everton will take on Bournemouth at Goodison Park.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
The draw for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round is complete 🏆— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 12, 2025