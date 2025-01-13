What's the story

In a nail-biting encounter, Arsenal were beaten by holders Manchester United in the 3rd round of the FA Cup tie at the Emirates on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, United took the lead via Bruno Fernandes.

Thereafter, Diogo Dalot was sent off for a second yellow card offence.

Arsenal scored almost instantly via Gabriel. The Gunners missed a host of chances and also saw a penalty get saved.

United forced extra time and then penalties to win the match.