How could Manchester United line up under Ruben Amorim?

By Rajdeep Saha 03:13 pm Nov 01, 2024

What's the story Manchester United are on the verge of appointing Ruben Amorim as their new head coach, after Erik ten Hag was sacked earlier this week. The 39-year-old Portuguese tactician has a proven track record with Sporting, having won two league titles and two league cups in his four-year stint. Amorim's unique style of play, involving a short-passing possession game and an aggressive pressing system, is expected to breathe fresh air into Old Trafford. We analyze how the club could play.

Amorim's tactical approach and potential impact on Manchester United

Amorim is also known for his consistent use of a three-at-the-back setup, a stark contrast to ten Hag's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. This tactical shift could see Matthijs de Ligt taking up the central role in Amorim's back three at United, owing to his experience in this position at Juventus. The wide center-back positions could potentially be filled by currently injured Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez. Until Yoro comes in, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans can be potential candidates.

Amorim's defensive strategy and potential changes for United

Amorim's defensive strategy revolves around turning the back three into a back five while defending. His wing-backs are mainly responsible for providing width and contributing goals and assists. This could see Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot, natural full-backs instead of wing-backs, concentrating more on their attacking duties without the fear of being exposed at the other end. United have suffered big time with injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Amorim's midfield strategy and potential impact on United

Amorim's midfield strategy usually favors a number six with a number eight playing more box to box. Manuel Ugarte, who played under the manager at Sporting, will be the defensive midfielder. Kobbie Mainoo could be the preferred number eight with Mason Mount in support from the bench. Bruno Fernandes could play a more advanced role or even be used as the number 8 when needed.

Amorim's striker strategy and potential changes for United

Amorim's striker strategy could also benefit United's frontmen, especially the £72m Rasmus Hojlund. Although he hasn't shown the same power and ball-carrying ability as Viktor Gyokeres, Hojlund could benefit from the kind of service Gyokeres has received under Amorim. This tactical shift aims to increase Hojlund's overall involvement and scoring output by asking similar positioning from his wide players at United as he did with those at Sporting.

United's possible XIs under these formations

3-4-2-1: Andre Onana; Lenny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez; Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Diogo Dalot; Bruno Fernandes; Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund. 3-4-3: Andre Onana; Lenny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez; Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Diogo Dalot; Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho.