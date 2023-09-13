Bruno Fernandes: Decoding the midfield maestro's stats for Portugal

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 13, 2023 | 04:25 pm 2 min read

Bruno Fernandes recorded a hat-trick of assists and a goal against Luxembourg (Photo credit: X/@selecaoportugal)

Portugal registered a thumping 9-0 win over Luxembourg in the 2024 Euro qualifiers as they had six different goal-scorers on the night. Goncalo Inacio, Goncalo Ramos, and Diogo Jota scored a brace each while Bruno Fernandes amassed a hat-trick of assists. He also registered his name in the scoresheet with a goal. Notably, this was Portugal's biggest win in their nation's history. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Portugal have been sensational in their gameplay and Fernandes is their main man in midfield. The Manchester United midfielder has been involved in almost all the attacking build-ups and is probably the most crucial player in Roberto Martinez's system. Being a senior star, Fernandes has led Portugal with great authority and has developed into the creative nucleus of this Portugal side filled with youngsters.

Fernandes ran the show for Portugal

Fernandes was the star for Portugal against Luxembourg. As per Squawka, he created the most chances on the night (seven), while compiling the most number of crosses (11). He also completed two trough balls, which was the most, while clocking three assists. Fernandes had 84 touches, had two shots on goal, and scored a goal. Notably, he also completed four tackles.

Most goal involvements in the Euro 2024 qualifying round

Fernandes has now been directly involved in nine goals in the 2024 Euro Qualifiers. As per Squawka, the 29-year-old has been involved in more goals in the Qualifiers than any other player. He is at the top of the assists charts with five assists in six matches (four goals). His goals came against Slovakia, Luxembourg, and a brace versus Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Breaking down Fernandes's goals for Portugal

The Manchester United talisman has earned 59 caps for Portugal while scoring 17 goals. Fernandes has amassed six goals in 13 friendlies while managing a goal in 15 Nations League clashes. He netted five goals in the 12 Euro qualifiers. Fernandes has scored thrice in nine World Cup Qualifiers. Fernandes scored twice in six World Cup matches, he hasn't scored in four Euro fixtures.

Portugal have maintained a 100% record in Euro 2024 qualifiers

Portugal have an exceptional 100% record in the 2024 Euro qualifiers with six wins out of six matches. Only France and Scotland are the two teams with a 100% win record in the qualifiers but with five wins each. Martinez's men have scored 24 goals, the most by any team in the qualifiers. Notably, Portugal haven't conceded a single goal (six clean sheets).

