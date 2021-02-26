Bruno Fernandes has continued with his sublime impact for Manchester United since joining the club last year. The Portuguese international boasts of terrific numbers across competitions and his prowess in the Premier League is there for everyone to witness. After helping Man United to finish third last season, he has maintained the intensity in the ongoing campaign as well. Here's the statistical analysis.

Premier League Fernandes has the most goal involvements this season

Fernandes has featured in all 25 of Manchester United's Premier League games this season. The attacking mid-fielder has netted 15 goals, besides contributing with 10 assists. Notably, his 25-goal involvements is the highest tally this season. He is second in terms of goals scored after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (17). He also has the joint-second number in terms of assists after Harry Kane (11).

Stat attack Breakdown of Fernandes' Premier League 2020-21 stats

Out of his 15 league goals this season, seven have come from the penalty spot. 13 goals have come with his right foot, one with his left, and the other has been a header. He has had 83 shots, which is the highest this season. 36 of these shots have been on target. He has also rattled the post three times.

Impact Fernandes' overall Premier League stats

Fernandes has featured in 39 Premier League games for United since making his league debut in February 2020. He scored 8 goals last season and has a total of 23 so far. Notably, he has converted 11 penalties. In terms of assists, he has 17 under his belt. Overall, he has created 20 big chances, besides missing nine big chances.

Performance How has Fernandes performed in all competitions this season?

Fernandes has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season in 38 appearances. He had scored four in the Champions League 2020-21 season before United crashed out. Fernandes has one goal in the FA Cup and two in the Europa League as United are alive in these two competitions. He has 12 assists in total.

Do you know? Fernandes has created 17 big chances