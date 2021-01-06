Manchester United and Manchester City gear up for the semi-final of the Carabao Cup. The winner will take on Tottenham, who beat Brentford 2-0 in the first semi-final. Notably, United and City faced each other in the two-legged semis of the League Cup last season. City progressed and won their fourth trophy in five seasons. Here we present the complete preview.

Team news Manchester derby: Team news and selection

United will be without Edinson Cavani, who is facing the second of his three-game suspension. Victor Lindelof is available to face City. Man City could get bolstered by the return of Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker, who underwent isolation periods after testing positive for COVID-19. The likes of Ferran Torres, goal-keeper Ederson and centre-back Eric Garcia are all still out for City.

League Cup Can United stop City's dominance?

With five Carabao Cups won in the past seven seasons, City know how to get the job done. They enter the game as favorites because of their achievements in the competition of late. Notably, United, who won in 2016-17, had beaten City on the way. The Red Devils, who reached three cup semis last season, need to break the jinx.

Details Predicted starting XI, Fantasy Dream11 and match prediction

Manchester United predicted starting line-up: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred, Pogba; Fernandes; Martial, Rashford. Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Steffen; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Mendy; Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Aguero. Dream11 team prediction (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Dias, Maguire, Cancelo; De Bruyne (c), Pogba; Mahrez, Fernandes (vc), Foden; Martial. Match prediction: Manchester United 0-1 Manchester City.

Views You've got to defend really well against City, says Solskjaer

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side has to defend well. "You never know what kind of system Pep's going to come up with but you know you've got to defend really well against City," he said. He added that United need to be brave and compact as it's hard to keep the ball in City's half.

Information United unbeaten against City in last three meetings