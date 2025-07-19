Leeds United sign midfielder Sean Longstaff from Newcastle: Details here

Leeds United , the newly promoted Premier League side, have signed midfielder Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United . The deal is worth £12 million plus potential add-ons, as per BBC. Longstaff, 27, had a year left on his contract at St James's Park and has now signed a four-year deal with Leeds. This transfer marks the end of an 18-year association between Longstaff and Newcastle. Here's more.

Player's perspective 'Leeds is the right place for me' Speaking to LUTV, Longstaff expressed his excitement about the move. He said, "I think from the first time I spoke to Leeds, I got a feeling that they really wanted me." He added that it was important for him and his family to find the right place and he believes Leeds is perfect for them. The midfielder also praised Leeds as a massive football club similar to Newcastle in many ways.

Career journey Longstaff scored 16 goals for Newcastle from 214 appearances Longstaff joined Newcastle at the age of nine and made his senior debut in 2018 after loan spells at Kilmarnock and Blackpool. He scored 16 goals for Newcastle from 214 appearances in all competitions. including one in a memorable Champions League win against Paris Saint-Germain in 2023. Meanwhile, 171 of his appearances came in the Premier League for Newcastle. He scored 10 goals and made 9 assists.