Sunderland, who will feature in the Premier League 2025-26 season, have accepted a club-record offer of around €33 million (£27.8 million) from Borussia Dortmund for midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

As per Sky Sports, the deal also includes an additional €5 million (£4.2 million) and a 15% sell-on clause, making it the highest transfer fee Sunderland have ever received.

Excluding add-ons, Bellingham will be the second-most expensive signing in Borussia Dortmund's history.