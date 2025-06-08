Sunderland accept club-record fee for Jobe Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund
What's the story
Sunderland, who will feature in the Premier League 2025-26 season, have accepted a club-record offer of around €33 million (£27.8 million) from Borussia Dortmund for midfielder Jobe Bellingham.
As per Sky Sports, the deal also includes an additional €5 million (£4.2 million) and a 15% sell-on clause, making it the highest transfer fee Sunderland have ever received.
Excluding add-ons, Bellingham will be the second-most expensive signing in Borussia Dortmund's history.
Role
Bellingham played a key role in Sunderland's promotion
Bellingham was instrumental in Sunderland's promotion back to the Premier League.
He achieved this through the Championship play-off final after an eight-year absence from top-flight football.
Bellingham made 43 appearances for Sunderland in the 2024-25 season across all competitions. He scored 4 goals. All 4 of his goals came in the Championship from 40 matches.
Across two seasons for the club, Bellingham owns 90 appearances with 11 goals under his belt.
Information
Sunderland, Leeds and Burnley will play Premier League football
Sunderland joined Leeds United and Burnley as sides promoted to the Premier League. Leeds and Burnley finished with 100 points each with the former winning the Championship title on basis of goal difference.
Do you know?
Jobe Bellingham's brother Jude played for Dortmund
Jobe's elder brother Jude Bellingham earlier played for Dortmund. He joined the German side from Birmingham City in a £23m deal back in 2020. Jude featured in three seasons for Dortmund, making 132 appearances and scoring 24 times. He was snapped up by Real Madrid for £88.5m in the summer of 2023.