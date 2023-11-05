Harry Kane scores hat-trick as Bayern thump Dortmund 4-0: Stats

1/9

Sports 3 min read

Harry Kane scores hat-trick as Bayern thump Dortmund 4-0: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:56 am Nov 05, 202301:56 am

Harry Kane smashed his third Bundesliga hat-trick (Photo credit: X/@FCBayernEN)

Harry Kane smashed his third Bundesliga hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on matchday 10. After suffering a shock exit in the DFB-Pokal, Bayern saw Dayot Upamecano score in the 4th minute. Kane got his first five minutes later. England captain Kane then scored twice late on to help Bayern maintain their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga 2023-24 season.

2/9

Kane scripts Bundesliga history

As per Opta, Kane is the first player in Bundesliga history to score (at least) 15 goals in his first 10 Bundesliga games. He broke Klaus Matischak's record for Schalke (13). Kane has amassed 17 goals (A7) across competitions for Bayern to take his goals involvement to 24. He is the first player to score 15 goals in Europe's top seven leagues in 2023-24

3/9

11th career league hat-trick for Kane

Kane managed eight Premier League hat-tricks. He is tied with Thierry Henry and Michael Owen. By scoring his 3rd Bundesliga hat-trick, Kane has taken his tally to 11 in Europe's top five leagues.

4/9

Kane scores his 3rd Bundesliga hat-trick

Before tonight, Kane recorded his maiden Bundesliga hat-trick for Bayern against Vfl Bochum in a 7-0 victory. He had scored in the 12th, 54th, and 88th minute respectively. In Bayern's previous Bundesliga game, Kane bagged a hat-trick versus Darmstadt.

5/9

Key numbers for Bayern

Dortmund have now failed to win any of their last 11 matches against Bayern in all competitions, losing 10. Bayern are unbeaten this season after 10 league games, having amassed 26 points. Bayern are only behind Bayer Leverkusen (28). Bayern have now gone past Dortmund in terms of most Bundesliga goals in the 2023 calendar year (81).

6/9

A look at the match stats

Dortmund clocked 15 attempts, managing one shot on target. Bayern managed 8 shots on target from 14 attempts. Bayern edged past Dortmund in terms of ball possession (51%). Bayern had an 88% pass accuracy.

7/9

Dortmund's see their unbeaten run end

Dortmund were unbeaten in the Bundesliga since April 1 but saw their run come to an end. Dortmund are fourth with 21 points from 10 matches and are one point above RB Leipzig.

8/9

Kane shines in Bayern's 4-0 win

Upamecano headed the visitors into a fourth-minute lead following a Leroy Sane assist. Sane once again turned provider for Kane doubled the lead five minutes later. It was a devastating counter-attack. Kane added the third and fourth goals late on to amass a second successive hat-trick in the league. He showed his cool with two superb finishes for his next two.

9/9

Sane keeps on producing the goods for Bayern

Playing his 10th Bundesliga match this season, Sane has raced to four assists. He also has eight goals. Overall, he has nine goals and five assists this season in all competitions. Overall, Sane has 27 assists in 106 Bundesliga games.