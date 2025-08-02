'Raanjhanaa' re-released with AI-altered ending; fans react

Fan reactions

Ending sparked debate on social media

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the new ending, which ranged from excitement to criticism. One user, referring to the last scene when Kundan's adult and kid versions cross paths, said, "What's the point of this scene if he is still alive?" While another added, "Some movies don't need happy ending that's why it's special." Another tweet read, "Crowd is cheering. They are getting the comfort for which they come for. What's the harm!"