'Raanjhanaa' re-released with AI-altered ending; fans react
What's the story
The 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa (Tamil version) has been re-released with a controversial AI-altered ending, sparking mixed reactions from fans. In the original film, Dhanush's character, Kundan, dies in the hospital after being shot and delivering a heart-wrenching monologue. However, in the new version, he wakes up in the hospital and is greeted by his friends Bindiya (Swara Bhasker) and Murari (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub). The film was directed by Aanand L Rai.
Fan reactions
Ending sparked debate on social media
Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the new ending, which ranged from excitement to criticism. One user, referring to the last scene when Kundan's adult and kid versions cross paths, said, "What's the point of this scene if he is still alive?" While another added, "Some movies don't need happy ending that's why it's special." Another tweet read, "Crowd is cheering. They are getting the comfort for which they come for. What's the harm!"
Twitter Post
See 'Raanjhanaa's altered ending
Al-altered happy ending of Raanjhanaa. pic.twitter.com/1C954pEoTH— The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) August 1, 2025
Director's stance
Director Rai's reaction
Reacting to the altered version, Rai recently expressed his disappointment on Instagram. He wrote, "I do not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. It is unauthorized. I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film." "The idea that our work can be taken and modified by a machine, then dressed up as innovation is deeply disrespectful." The film also starred Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Abhay Deol.