Suniel Shetty claims son Ahan targeted by Bollywood; details here
What's the story
Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, is all set to make his mark in Bollywood with Border 2. Shetty played a pivotal role in the original 1997 cult classic, and now Ahan will also be seen playing an important part in the sequel. Surprisingly, Shetty recently spoke about his son being targeted by some people in Bollywood.
Industry politics
Shetty responds to naysayers
Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Shetty said, "Maybe I had done a mistake, and they are angry with me, and they want to take it out on somebody else (Ahan)." "You can't change destiny. Ahan is very much a part of Border 2, and it is because of this film that he has gained so much appreciation." He added that Ahan has made friends like Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh through this film.
Industry challenges
Hope 'Border 2' crosses ₹500 crore, says Shetty
When asked if he was protective of Ahan because he has seen various pitfalls in the industry, Shetty said, "In anything, you will have to do hard work. There are no shortcuts." He added that Ahan's debut film had done well despite being released during the pandemic and had an opening of ₹4-5 crore. "Fingers crossed, I hope Border 2 crosses ₹500 crore, and I pray Ahan is also appreciated along with Sunny Deol, Varun, and Diljit."
Film's impact
Ahan let go of many things for this film: Shetty
Earlier, while speaking to Zoom, Shetty had revealed that Ahan faced a lot of backlash after he signed Border 2 over other projects. He said, "Ahan let go of many things for this film. A lot of opportunities slipped out of his hands due to egos." "He was removed from films and then blamed. Rumors were spread that he comes with expensive bodyguards, and paid articles were published." Meanwhile, Border 2 is slated to release on January 23, 2026.