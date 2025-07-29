Suniel Shetty claims son Ahan targeted by Bollywood; details here

Suniel Shetty 's son, Ahan Shetty , is all set to make his mark in Bollywood with Border 2 . Shetty played a pivotal role in the original 1997 cult classic, and now Ahan will also be seen playing an important part in the sequel. Surprisingly, Shetty recently spoke about his son being targeted by some people in Bollywood.

Industry politics Shetty responds to naysayers Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Shetty said, "Maybe I had done a mistake, and they are angry with me, and they want to take it out on somebody else (Ahan)." "You can't change destiny. Ahan is very much a part of Border 2, and it is because of this film that he has gained so much appreciation." He added that Ahan has made friends like Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh through this film.

Industry challenges Hope 'Border 2' crosses ₹500 crore, says Shetty When asked if he was protective of Ahan because he has seen various pitfalls in the industry, Shetty said, "In anything, you will have to do hard work. There are no shortcuts." He added that Ahan's debut film had done well despite being released during the pandemic and had an opening of ₹4-5 crore. "Fingers crossed, I hope Border 2 crosses ₹500 crore, and I pray Ahan is also appreciated along with Sunny Deol, Varun, and Diljit."