'Detective Sherdil': Diljit Dosanjh's first look from mystery-comedy out
What's the story
After a long delay, the much-anticipated film Detective Sherdil, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, will debut on ZEE5 on June 20.
The streamer released the first poster for the upcoming film on Sunday.
This marks Ravi Chhabriya's directorial debut.
Alongside Dosanjh, the cast includes Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, Banita Sandhu, and Sumeet Vyas.
Twitter Post
ZEE5 unveils first look
Sherdil’s detective skills are about to be an ATE/10 🦁— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) June 8, 2025
Don't say we didn't warn ya 😌❤️🔥#DetectiveSherdil premiering on 20th June, only on #ZEE5!#DetectiveSherdilOnZEE5pic.twitter.com/dyIA30bslk
Role debut
A quirky detective story
In Detective Sherdil, Dosanjh will be seen in a unique role as a quirky detective. The post's caption read, "Sherdil's detective skills are about to be an ATE/10. Don't say we didn't warn ya."
The film has been shot in Budapest and promises to be a complete family entertainer with an interesting mix of mystery and comedy.
The story revolves around a detective who is assigned to take on a complex case filled with twists, secrets, and eccentric suspects.
Reunion
Excited for our second collaboration, says Zafar
Zafar, who has previously worked with Dosanjh on Jogi, expressed his excitement about their second collaboration.
He said in a statement, "Diljit and I have previously worked on Jogi. After wrapping that film, I was sure we must work together again."
"He is one of the biggest stars we have, and now... I still can't believe we've wrapped up our second collaboration! Our film will charm you with comedy and thrill you with mystery."
Casting
Dosanjh signed the film without reading the script
In an interview with Film Companion in 2023, Dosanjh revealed he signed the movie without even reading the script.
He said, "I came on board right away. [Ali Abbas Zafar] had sent me a script - I didn't read that too."
"I read two pages of the script during my flight, where I had a hearty laugh since it was all in English. I just did the film on Ali sir's orders."