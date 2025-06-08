In Detective Sherdil, Dosanjh will be seen in a unique role as a quirky detective. The post's caption read, "Sherdil's detective skills are about to be an ATE/10. Don't say we didn't warn ya."

The film has been shot in Budapest and promises to be a complete family entertainer with an interesting mix of mystery and comedy.

The story revolves around a detective who is assigned to take on a complex case filled with twists, secrets, and eccentric suspects.