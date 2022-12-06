Entertainment

'Uunchai' to not release on OTT soon: Rajshri Productions

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 06, 2022, 05:17 pm 2 min read

'Uunchai' will not be released on OTT anytime soon

The production house behind Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai released a statement on its Instagram handle stating that the film will not be released on any streaming platforms soon as the makers want a longer run at the box office. The makers urged viewers to go to theaters for this magnificent viewing experience. The film is produced by Barjatya's Rajshri Productions.

Why does this story matter?

Uunchai is a buddy drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, and Parineeti Chopra. This is Barjatya's first foray into something different from sanskari, orthodox family dramas.

The film is inspiring and has a unique plot and has received positive feedback from the viewers. This film did a decent business of over Rs. 30 crore at the box office.

Gratitude toward viewers

The makers thanked the viewers for their love and support. The post read, "A special shoutout to every member of the audience who went to the theater with family and loved ones and contributed to making Uunchai an exclusive BIG screen experience." The makers expressed their desire to see a long box office run, hence they urged viewers to have this viewing experience.

Highlighting piracy in the digital age

The post also highlighted the issue of piracy in the digital age. They said that watching Uunchai on smaller screens would mean robbing oneself of the magical experience. The makers stated the film was a result of seven years of hard work. They thanked everyone for their support over these years. Barjatya's last release was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo with Salman Khan in 2015.

'Uunchai' in a nutshell

Uunchai is a story of four old-aged friends. One of them dies and the trio fulfills his ardent wish to visit Mt. Everest. The story revolves around their journey to climb Everest. This journey to Everest reveals a lot of uncomfortable truths and the whole process becomes cathartic. Barjatya plays with his strength—emotions. This film goes through a gamut of emotions.