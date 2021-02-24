Noted filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has roped in megastar Amitabh Bachchan for a movie, which will also feature Boman Irani. While details about the movie are kept under the wraps, the makers have zeroed in on a title. The movie will be called Oonchai, a Pinkvilla report said. Anupam Kher, who has collaborated with Barjatya several times in the past, has also been brought on-board.

Timeline Movie could hit the floors this September

The movie is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to hit the floors in September this year. About the title, a source told the portal, "It's titled Oonchai/Uchai signifying height and growth. Sooraj Barjatya Ji's titles have always been unique and even this one was finalized after contemplating on multiple other names for the film."

Plot Movie draws inspiration from Barjatya's life

The movie will reportedly focus on friendships in old age and draws inspiration from Barjatya's personal experiences as well. The source added that like Bachchan and Irani, Kher also agreed to the project instantly. "It must be a tale of three to four friends, with Anupam Kher being one of them. It's a heart-warming tale of friendship," the person went on.

Information This movie marks Big B and Barjatya's first collaboration

Though both Bachchan and Barjatya have been in the industry for decades, they have never worked together. Last month, Bollywood Hungama reported that Bachchan was floored by Barjatya's narration. The director apparently narrates his scripts in an entertaining way and also hums songs. "He loved the script and was bowled over by its rootedness and simplicity, (sic)" a source told the portal.

Upcoming projects Bachchan's 'Jhund' and 'Chehre' will release soon