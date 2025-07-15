'Kuberaa,' 'Special Ops 2': Top OTT releases this week

This week, get ready for an exciting lineup of movies and web series across various streaming platforms. From action-packed thrillers to horror comedies, viewers can look forward to a diverse range of genres. Notable releases include Special Ops 2 on JioHotstar and Kuberaa on Prime Video . Here's a closer look at these upcoming titles.

#1, #2 'The Summer I...' and 'Rematch' Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty is back on Wednesday. The show continues Belly's story as she navigates college life and relationships, particularly with her mother. It stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, and Rachel Blanchard. Rematch is an eerie psychological thriller inspired by the real-life battle between Deep Blue, IBM's supercomputer, and legendary chess player Garry Kasparov. It will stream on Lionsgate Play on Friday and has six episodes.

#3, #4 'The Bhootnii' and 'Vir Das: Fool Volume' ZEE5's The Bhootnii, also premiering on Friday, is a horror comedy featuring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy. The film revolves around a ghost haunting St. Vincent's College on Valentine's Day. Netflix will also release Vir Das: Fool Volume on the same day, an international comedy special shot by an Indian crew across three continents.