'Kuberaa,' 'Special Ops 2': Top OTT releases this week
What's the story
This week, get ready for an exciting lineup of movies and web series across various streaming platforms. From action-packed thrillers to horror comedies, viewers can look forward to a diverse range of genres. Notable releases include Special Ops 2 on JioHotstar and Kuberaa on Prime Video. Here's a closer look at these upcoming titles.
'The Summer I...' and 'Rematch'
Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty is back on Wednesday. The show continues Belly's story as she navigates college life and relationships, particularly with her mother. It stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, and Rachel Blanchard. Rematch is an eerie psychological thriller inspired by the real-life battle between Deep Blue, IBM's supercomputer, and legendary chess player Garry Kasparov. It will stream on Lionsgate Play on Friday and has six episodes.
'The Bhootnii' and 'Vir Das: Fool Volume'
ZEE5's The Bhootnii, also premiering on Friday, is a horror comedy featuring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy. The film revolves around a ghost haunting St. Vincent's College on Valentine's Day. Netflix will also release Vir Das: Fool Volume on the same day, an international comedy special shot by an Indian crew across three continents.
'Special Ops 2' and 'Kuberaa'
Special Ops 2, streaming on JioHotstar from Friday, continues the story of Himmat Singh and his team as they tackle cyber terrorism. The show stars Kay Kay Menon, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prakash Raj, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher, Gautami Kapoor, Meher Vij, among others. Meanwhile, Prime Video's Kuberaa (also releasing on Friday) is a crime drama featuring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna that delves into greed and moral dilemmas. Nagarjuna also features in the movie.