Dhanush's 'Idly Kadai' set catches fire; no casualties reported
What's the story
A massive fire erupted on the set of actor Dhanush's upcoming directorial Idly Kadai in Anupapatti village near Andipatti in Tamil Nadu's Theni district on Saturday.
Fortunately, no one was injured as the filming had been stopped temporarily at the spot.
The grand set, which had a street lined with shops and houses, had stayed untouched since filming was moved to a new location a few days ago.
Fire response
Firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour
The fire was fueled by strong winds and flammable materials, which were used in the set's construction, and was quickly noticed by local residents, said reports.
They quickly alerted the Andipatti Fire Department, prompting firefighters and local police to rush to the scene.
The firefighters bravely battled the flames for over an hour.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Twitter Post
Fire engulfed the sets
#WATCH | Theni, Tamil Nadu | A fire broke out at the Idly Kadai movie set yesterday in Anuppapatti village in Andipatti block. The film, directed and co-produced by Dhanush and starring the actor, is set for release later this year. The filming for Idly Kadai had completed its… pic.twitter.com/fKVSnZFeIm— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2025
Film details
'Idly Kadai' marks Dhanush's 4th directorial venture
Idly Kadai marks Dhanush's fourth directorial venture after Pa Paandi, Raayan, and his recent project Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam.
The film features Nithya Menen as the female lead, along with Arun Vijay, Rajkiran, and Samuthirakani.
The film, originally scheduled for April, is now slated to hit theaters on October 1.
Collaboration details
Know more about the crew behind the project
Idly Kadai marks yet another Dhanush-GV Prakash Kumar collaboration after their recent hits Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, Vaathi, and Captain Miller.
Kiran Koushik serves as the cinematographer, while Prasanna GK and Jacki are the editor and production designer, respectively.
Dawn Pictures, Red Giant Movies, and Wunderbar Films are jointly producing the film.
Dhanush and Aakash Baskaran are the producers, while Sreyas Srinivasan is the executive producer.