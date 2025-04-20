What's the story

A massive fire erupted on the set of actor Dhanush's upcoming directorial Idly Kadai in Anupapatti village near Andipatti in Tamil Nadu's Theni district on Saturday.

Fortunately, no one was injured as the filming had been stopped temporarily at the spot.

The grand set, which had a street lined with shops and houses, had stayed untouched since filming was moved to a new location a few days ago.