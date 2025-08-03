Chelsea sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato for £37m: Details here

Chelsea FC have confirmed the signing of Dutch defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax Amsterdam for a fee of £37 million. The 19-year-old player has signed a seven-year contract with the Premier League club after undergoing a medical examination in London over the weekend. He is Chelsea's eighth signing of the summer transfer window. Here are further details.

Player's statement 'Chelsea is the best place for me' Expressing his excitement over the new chapter in his career, Hato said, "I'm very excited, I'm so happy to be here." He further added that he had thought a lot about his future and wanted to take the next step in his career. "Chelsea is the best place for me to do that so I'm very happy," he concluded.

Career progression Hato made his Ajax debut at just 16 years old Hato, who came through Ajax's renowned academy, made his first-team debut at the age of 16. He can play as a left-back or center-back and has already made 111 appearances for the Dutch club. The young defender also captained Ajax at just 17 years old. Hato made his international debut for the Netherlands in 2023 against Gibraltar and has six caps to his name.

Strategic acquisition What does Hato's signing mean for Chelsea? Hato's signing makes sense for Chelsea, who have a bloated squad with seven center-backs. However, only Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile are naturally left-sided. The young Dutchman brings versatility to the team as he spent most of last season at Ajax playing at left-back. He could also challenge regular full-back Marc Cucurella given the Champions League campaign ahead.

Transfer spree A look at Chelsea's summer signings so far Hato is the latest addition to Chelsea's squad this summer, taking their total spending to over £250 million. Other notable signings include Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund for £48 million, Joao Pedro from Brighton for £55 million, Liam Delap from Ipswich Town for £30 million, Mamadou Sarr from Lyon for £12 million and Dario Essugo from Sporting CP for £18 million.