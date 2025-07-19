Manchester United held to goalless draw in pre-season opener: Details

Manchester United kicked off their pre-season campaign with a goalless draw against newly-promoted Leeds United in Stockholm. The match saw Matheus Cunha, United's new £62.5 million signing, making his debut. However, despite the fresh addition to the squad, there were no signs of improvement in front of goal for Ruben Amorim's side after a disappointing last season where they managed just 44 goals in the Premier League. Here's more.

Match dynamics Leeds dominate the 1st half Leeds, under the guidance of Daniel Farke, looked more threatening throughout the match. They had more possession in the first half and created several chances after halftime. United's teenage striker Chido Obi had their best first-half opportunities but was unable to score. Casemiro's deflected cross also hit the Leeds crossbar during stoppage time of the first half, further highlighting United's struggles in front of goal.

Tactical changes No signs of improvement from Man United in 2nd half Amorim made wholesale changes to his starting XI at half-time but Leeds continued to dominate the second period. Joel Piroe, a substitute in the second half, created two big chances for Jaden Bogle and two for Largie Ramazani, but they could only find Tom Heaton's gloves on every occasion. Ao Tanaka also missed a chance after a corner was flicked into his path at the far post.

Missed chances Man United fail to score despite chances United had their best chance of the match in the dying minutes when Kobbie Mainoo hit the bar from a corner. Ayden Heaven's rebound from a similar distance found Meslier, further emphasizing United's attacking woes. Despite Bryan Mbeumo's imminent £71 million transfer to Manchester, Amorim's side still has much to prove in terms of finding goals with a difficult season ahead.