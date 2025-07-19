Adjustment in front-foot technique fueling KL Rahul's success: Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has credited a minor adjustment in KL Rahul 's front-foot technique for his recent batting success against England. The opening batsman has been instrumental in India's performance in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series, scoring 375 runs in three matches at an average of 62.50. His impressive run includes two centuries and a half-century, making him the fourth-highest run-scorer of the series so far.

Technique tweak Shastri on Rahul's new technique Speaking on The ICC Review, Shastri said, "What I am seeing is a slight adjustment he's made with his front foot, in his stance and while defending." He explained that this change has allowed Rahul's bat to come through cleanly. "Even when he's hitting it toward mid-wicket, it's the full face of the blade," Shastri added.

Reduced risks How the adjustment has made Rahul technically sound Shastri also noted that this new technique has minimized the chances of Rahul getting bowled or leg before wicket (LBW), which was a common occurrence in the past. He said, "He doesn't need to close the face of the blade, and fall over and get into trouble like he used to in the past." This adjustment has made Rahul technically sounder than ever before.