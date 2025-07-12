KL Rahul hammers his second Test hundred at Lord's: Stats 

Star Indian opener KL Rahul has brought up his 10th century in Test cricket . The 33-year-old, who continues his bright form, reached the landmark on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Lord's. This was his fourth Test hundred on English soil and a second one at Lord's. India resumed Day 3 on 145/3 with Rahul (53*) at the crease. Here's more.

Knock A fine hand from Rahul and century-plus stand After India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, Rahul joined forces with Karun Nair, and they added 61 runs. India were reduced to 107/3 thereafter with Shubman Gill's wicket. Rahul then dug deep and rebuilt the innings with Rishabh Pant, showing his class and reliability. The duo added 141 runs out of which 103 came on Day 3 before Pant was run out (1st session).

Information Rahul falls right after his century Rahul got to his ton with a single off Jofra Archer's bowling. In the next over, the first ball of Shoaib Bashir saw Rahul chase after a well flighted off-break ball and was caught at slip. He scored 100 from 177 balls, hitting 13 fours.

DYK Rahul becomes first Indian opener with this record With a 137-run knock in the series opener, Rahul became the first Indian opener with three Test centuries in England. He has now taken his tally to four tons. Playing his 12th Test in England, Rahul has raced to 950 runs at 41.30 (50s: 2). Over 900 of his runs have come as an opener, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Information Fine form on England tour As mentioned, Rahul has been showing his experience in the ongoing Test series in England. His defiant starts have bolstered India. Rahul scored 42 and a brilliant century (137) in the series opener at Headingley. He then managed 2 and 55 at Edgbaston.

Career 3,500-plus runs in Tests With his seventh run in the game, Rahul entered the 3,500-run club. He owns 3,593 runs. Playing his 61st Test, Rahul averages 35.22. His tally includes 10 tons and 18 half-centuries. 1,291 of his Test runs have come against England at 44.51 (50s: 3). Five of Rahul's 10 Test hundreds have come against the Brits, including a career-best score of 199 in 2016.

Records Rahul attains these feats at Lord's Rahul became the second Indian after Dilip Vengsarkar to hammer multiple hundreds at Lord's. The latter hammered three tons at the iconic venue. Rahul also became the fourth visiting opener to hammer multiple Test hundreds at Lord's. He has joined Australia's Bill Brown, West Indies's Gordon Greenidge, and South Africa's Graeme Smith, who also hammered two hundreds apiece at the Mecca of Cricket.