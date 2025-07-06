Akash Deep claims match haul of 10 wickets at Edgbaston

India pacer Akash Deep made another crucial contribution against England in the 2nd Test match at Edgbaston. After taking four wickets for 88 runs from 20 overs in the 2nd innings, the pacer picked a fifer in the 4th innings to help India claim their maiden Test win at Edgbaston. Akash Deep, who came in as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in this Test, was superb.

Bowling A brilliant display from Akash Deep Akash Deep picked two massive wickets in the final session on Day 4. He dismissed opener Ben Duckett, castling him. He then broke the defense of Joe Root as England got reduced to 50/3. On Day 5. it was Akash Deep, who sent back overnight batters Ollie Pope and Harry Brook with England at 83/5. He dismissed Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse next.

Information 10 wickets in the match for Akash Deep With figures of 4/88 and 6/99, Akash Deep finished with 10 wickets in the match. He clocked 10/187 from 41.1 overs. Meanwhile, he bowled 4 maiden overs in the contest.