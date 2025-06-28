Jamie Smith credits belief as England's aggressive style of play

Jamie Smith, the English cricketer, has opened up about his team's unique approach to batting in Test matches. He said that the team's aggressive style of play is backed by a strong belief in each other's abilities. This was evident during England 's recent successful chase against India , where Smith contributed with his aggressive batting as part of the team's overall strategy.

Match details Smith attacked Jadeja to help England chase down 371 Smith's aggressive batting helped England chase down a target of 371 runs against India in the first Test match. He attacked Indian bowler Ravindra Jadeja, hitting a four, six, and another six in the first over of the final hour on Day 5. This pre-meditated assault was planned with his batting partner Joe Root during a drinks break.

Tactical approach 'Wanted to finish the game quickly' Smith explained that he wasn't expecting Bumrah to bowl at that stage, but wanted to finish the game quickly. "You don't know what will happen. I always back our tail but there could be a couple of decent balls and suddenly you're eight-down and the pressure's back on you again," he said at a media event in London. His aggressive approach was a strategic decision to avoid giving India any chance of a comeback.

Team philosophy Smith emphasizes on backing and trusting each other's decisions Smith's explosive batting also highlights England's no-consequences attitude under the McCullum-Stokes regime. He said, "Having that belief from other people is something that definitely took my game to the next level." The cricketer emphasized on the importance of backing and trusting each other's decisions in this aggressive approach. He added, "When you're caught on the boundary trying to hit the ball for six, you feel you're not going to get a slap on the wrist."