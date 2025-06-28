Paul Pogba joins AS Monaco: Decoding his stats

Paul Pogba , the French football star and 2018 World Cup winner, has signed a two-year contract with Ligue 1 club AS Monaco. The move marks his return to competitive football after being sidelined by injuries and an 18-month doping ban. The club announced the signing on social media on Saturday. The 32-year-old Pogba joins Monaco as a free agent. Here are further details.

Road to recovery Pogba's ban and Juventus contract details Pogba's return comes after a long and tough journey. He was banned from playing for four years in February 2024 after failing a drugs test for DHEA, a substance that boosts testosterone levels. However, the ban was reduced to 18 months following a successful appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Juventus announced their mutual agreement to terminate his contract last November, which was originally set to run until June 2026.

Career highlights Pogba's club career Pogba started his career with Le Havre before moving to Manchester United in 2009. He had a few first-team appearances for the three-time European champions before joining Juventus in 2012. The midfielder won four consecutive Serie A titles at Turin before rejoining Manchester United for a then-world record €105 million ($123 million). He returned to Juventus three years ago but struggled with various injuries.

Stats 39 goals and 51 assists for Manchester United Overall, Pogba made 233 appearances, including seven in the 2011-12 season. He finished with a tally of 39 goals and 51 assists. His most prolific season was in 2018-19. He scored 16 goals in 47 appearances that season. He won the Europa League with United in 2016-17 and the Carabao Cup in the same season. United also reached the 2020-21 Europa League final.

PL stats A look at Pogba's Premier League stats Pogba managed 157 appearances in the Premier League. He managed to score 29 goals and provide 38 assists. His tally included seven penalties. Out of his 362 shots, 127 were on target. He hit the woodwork 11 times. He created 31 big chances. Pogba accounted for 710 accurate long balls. He made 168 clearances, 122 interceptions, and 205 tackles.

Information His numbers at Juventus Pogba made 178 appearances for Juventus his his first spell, scoring 34 goals. After returning back to the club, he made 12 appearances. However, he failed to score. Notably, Pogba made 132 Serie A appearances, scoring 28 times.