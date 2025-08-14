Priscilla Presley accused of fraud in $50 million lawsuit

Priscilla Presley, the former wife of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley , has been accused of fraud by two former business partners. The duo, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, have filed a lawsuit against her for over $50 million in damages. They claim that she used her celebrity status to damage their reputations. This legal battle comes a year after Presley sued them for allegedly swindling her out of at least $1 million.

Legal claims Kruse and Fialko allege Presley misled them In the recent lawsuit, Kruse and Fialko have accused Presley of falsely claiming ownership of her full name, image, and likeness. They allege that she had sold the rights to the "Presley" name and "Graceland" in 2005 for $6.5 million, but later claimed to have forgotten about this deal. The plaintiffs argue that Presley failed to disclose this information while securing millions in investments from them.

Retaliation claims Plaintiffs claim they were falsely accused of elder abuse The lawsuit also alleges that Presley and her associate Keya Morgan retaliated with false allegations of elder abuse after her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death. They claim this was a tactic to damage their reputations, avoid contractual obligations, and regain control over the Presley estate. "As detailed video recordings and communications already confirm, there is absolutely no evidence of undue influence, coercion, or elder abuse involved," said Jordan Matthews, the attorney representing Kruse and Fialko.

Asset reclamation Lawsuit alleges Presley manipulated her daughter's death for financial gain The lawsuit further claims that Presley exploited her daughter's death to regain control over assets she had previously sold. Allegedly, Presley ignored her daughter's "clear directive to 'prolong her life'" and instead, "pulled the plug within hours of Lisa [Marie] being admitted, and before her granddaughter, Riley [Keough], was able to get to the hospital." It alleges that she wanted to control Lisa Marie's Promenade Trust and Graceland.