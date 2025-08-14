Next Article
'Baby Shark' vs Wright: Court rules in favor of Pinkfong
In August 2024, South Korea's Supreme Court threw out a lawsuit claiming Pinkfong's viral "Baby Shark" copied an earlier version by US composer Jonathan Wright.
The judges said Wright's 2011 arrangement just didn't add enough new stuff to make it original under copyright law.
Case highlights how some tunes belong to everyone
Turns out, both songs trace back to an old North American campfire chant—so no one can really own it.
Pinkfong's catchy "doo doo doo" hit (with over 16 billion YouTube views!) is officially in the clear.
