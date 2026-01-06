Forget Labubu! This tiny 'happiness robot' is 2026's new obsession

Unique capabilities

Mirumi's interactive features and design

Mirumi is not just a cute face, but also a highly interactive bot. It can tilt its head, nod, and move up and down in response to touches or pats from users. This unique feature makes it more than just a fashion accessory that can be clipped onto bags or clothes. The bot comes in three colors - pink, beige, and gray - all of which look equally adorable.