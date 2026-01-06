Forget Labubu! This tiny 'happiness robot' is 2026's new obsession
What's the story
Meet Mirumi, a cute and furry robot from Japan that is taking the internet by storm. The innovative creation was unveiled at CES 2025 by Yukai Engineering, a robotics company based in Japan. Mirumi's unique design is inspired by Yokai, supernatural creatures from Japanese folklore. The bot can interact with users through gestures and has been described as a "happiness ambassador" by Yukai Engineering CEO Shunsuke Aoki.
Unique capabilities
Mirumi's interactive features and design
Mirumi is not just a cute face, but also a highly interactive bot. It can tilt its head, nod, and move up and down in response to touches or pats from users. This unique feature makes it more than just a fashion accessory that can be clipped onto bags or clothes. The bot comes in three colors - pink, beige, and gray - all of which look equally adorable.
Popularity surge
Mirumi's global reach and celebrity endorsement
Mirumi will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter, starting January 21, 2026. The bot has already started gaining traction on social media platforms like Instagram. Romanian actor and songwriter Lora has called Mirumi her new best friend and anti-stress medicine. However, it remains unclear if this adorable bot will make its way to India anytime soon.