Microsoft launches Copilot Tasks to automate daily work

Microsoft has previewed a new artificial intelligence (AI) system, Copilot Tasks, designed to take care of mundane tasks in the background. The feature uses its own cloud-based computer and browser to handle various jobs like scheduling appointments or generating study plans. This way, it frees up your device's resources while you focus on other things.

Functionality You can assign 1-time or recurring tasks to Copilot Tasks As Microsoft explains, you can use natural language to tell Copilot Tasks what you need. The AI can be assigned to complete tasks on a recurring, scheduled, or one-time basis. Once done with its work, Copilot Tasks will provide a report detailing what it has accomplished. This versatility allows it to handle a wide range of tasks effectively.

Use cases It can organize your subscriptions, plan events, create slide decks The capabilities of Copilot Tasks are wide-ranging. It can organize subscriptions, cancel unused ones, and even create slide decks from emails, attachments, and images in your inbox. Other potential uses include surfacing urgent emails and drafting replies or planning events like birthday parties from venue selection to sending invites. It can also keep an eye on new apartment listings every week and even schedule home tours.

Competitive edge Competing with agentic AI capabilities Copilot Tasks seems to be Microsoft's answer to the agentic AI capabilities introduced in recent months. These include Claude Cowork, ChatGPT Agent Mode, Perplexity Computer, and Gemini-powered "auto-browse" feature in Google Chrome. The tech giant has said that Copilot Tasks will ask for permission before performing "meaningful actions," such as making a payment or sending a message on your behalf.

