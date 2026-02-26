LOADING...
Anil Ambani appears before ED in money laundering case
ED has attached Anil Ambani's Mumbai residence

By Mudit Dube
Feb 26, 2026
10:58 am
What's the story

Anil Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Group, has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi. The questioning session is related to a money laundering case. This comes a day after his Mumbai residence worth ₹3,716 crore was attached by the agency. The property in question is 'Abode,' a 66-meter high building with 17 floors located at Pali Hill in Mumbai.

Legal action

ED is investigating bank fraud by Reliance Communications

The ED has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach 'Abode.' A portion of this property, worth ₹473.17 crore, was similarly attached by the ED in November 2025. The action is part of an investigation into an alleged bank fraud by Reliance Communications (RCOM), one of Ambani's group companies.

Financial scrutiny

Total value of assets attached hits ₹15,700 crore

With this latest order, the total value of assets attached in this case now stands at around ₹15,700 crore. The agency issues a provisional attachment order against an asset to stop the accused from selling or transferring it during the probe.

Ongoing investigation

ED forms SIT to probe bank fraud cases against ADAG

The ED recently set up a special investigation team to look into several cases of alleged bank fraud and associated financial irregularities against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG). This was done on the Supreme Court's orders. Ambani had first appeared before the ED in August 2025, when his statement was recorded under PMLA.

