Fire TV gets revamped UI, faster performance, deeper Alexa integration

Amazon is giving its Fire TV platform a major facelift, starting this February. The update will be available on newer Fire TV sticks and TVs, with plans to expand to partner brands later this spring. The redesign aims to address long-standing complaints about speed, layout, and usability. It will bring a cleaner interface, faster performance, deeper Alexa integration, and an updated mobile app.

Interface improvements A more user-friendly interface for Fire TV The new Fire TV interface promises a cleaner, more structured look that's easier to navigate. It features rounded tiles instead of the rigid rectangles of the current design. The layout is more organized with navigation tabs for Home, Search, Movies, TV Shows, Sports, News, and Live content now at the top of the screen.

App features Enhanced app management and customization The new Fire TV interface also improves app management and customization. Users can now pin up to 20 apps to the home screen, a big improvement from the previous limit of six. The order of apps can also be customized for easy access to frequently used services. Despite sponsored recommendations still taking up a lot of space, Amazon claims that Fire TV now feels less chaotic and more intentional in how content is presented.

Performance upgrades Improved responsiveness and Alexa integration Amazon has also improved the responsiveness of Fire TV by rewriting key parts of the OS. The company claims speed gains of up to 30%. Quick-access controls have been expanded too. Pressing the menu button now directly takes users to games, art, photos, and Amazon's Ambient Experience while a long press on the home button opens a shortcut panel for audio/display settings, connected smart home devices like Ring cameras, among other things.